Paul Pogba claims he has more freedom with France than Man United

Paul Pogba has opened up on the main difference between playing for France and Man United, explaining how he enjoys more freedom to get forward with his national team.

Pogba is set to be one of France’s most important players at Euro 2020 and he is aware that a different role is expected of him with Les Bleus than at United.

In a discussion with France legend Patrick Vieira, Pogba contrasted his tactical responsibilities with former club Juventus and current side United, as well as with Didier Deschamps’ France.

“It’s true that at Juventus it was different from Manchester. We were playing three in the middle, in a 5-3-2. I had the freedom, I had to be in the box, to attack. It was an obligation,” Pogba told L’Equipe.

Paul Pogba on Man United ‘priority’

“In Manchester, I have the freedom to go into the box, but the priority is to play, to defend.

“In the France team, we play a 4-2-3-1 too. I’m a little more involved in the transition, in the construction. But I have more freedom than in Manchester to get into the box, to make runs forward.

“At the same time, when you have Grizou (Antoine Griezmann), Kylian (Mbappe), you don’t want to enter their spaces, you don’t need to.”

Pogba, who continues to be linked with a move away from United, admitted that he’d ideally like to be scoring more goals but he is content to carry on putting the team first.

Pogba wishes he could achieve his target of 15 goals a season, something he’s only done for United on one occasion since his return to Old Trafford five years ago.

“I would like to play more offensively. Scoring 15 goals per season, that’s what I would like,” Pogba said.

“But, we must put ourselves at the service of the collective. In Manchester, as with Les Bleus, the collective will always come before the player.

“Frankly, I still enjoy playing a little deeper. When Patrick said he preferred me at Juventus, I understand, I was able to express myself more further up, more with my technique. But it will always be the collective above everything else.”

