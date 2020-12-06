Patrice Evra reveals Paul Pogba spoke to Man United board about leaving club

Patrice Evra has blamed Manchester United for not properly dealing with Paul Pogba’s desire to leave the club.

Reflecting on the recent speculation linking Paul Pogba with a move away from Old Trafford, former Man United left-back Patrice Evra believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave the club’s record signing the opportunity to prove his worth with a starting place against West Ham on Saturday.

In recent weeks, Solskjaer’s first-choice midfield has consisted of Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes but Pogba justified his selection on Saturday with the equalising goal in the second half of United’s 3-1 win over West Ham.

A moment of magic from Pogba! ✨🎩 What a strike from the Frenchman 🇫🇷 In the space of three minutes Man United turn the game on it’s head, they now lead 2-1! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

Evra is of the opinion that certain people relish Pogba’s shortcomings and revealed that his fellow Frenchman spoke to the United board to express his wish to bring an end to his second spell with the club.

“First of all, he’s had a bad ankle injury. There was lots of negative talk with what he’s been saying during his period with the French national team, the fans didn’t appreciate it,” Evra said on Sky Sports.

“But I think it’s normal he’s starting today with Fred and Bruno missing. I think Ole wants Pogba to prove himself so he can be on the team sheet all the time.

“The position of Paul is really easy. He spoke to the board, he wanted to leave Man United to a certain point, they kept him, so it’s difficult to blame him because he’s been honest with the board.

“Now he’s playing, he needs to respect the shirt, his teammates, the manager and then he’ll have a great chance.

“I can already feel that people just wait for Paul to fail to again criticise him. It’s been a problem because they didn’t deal with it at the beginning of the season, in truth.”

