Paul Pogba’s time at Man United is ‘over’ according to agent

Paul Pogba’s agent insists that the midfielder’s time at Manchester United is over.

Super-agent Mino Raiola has told Italian media that Paul Pogba’s future lies elsewhere amid ongoing reports that the Frenchman is set for a move away from Old Trafford.

“I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United,” Raiola told Tuttosport on Monday.

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus in recent months, while Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in the 27-year-old.

Pogba is currently under contract with United until 2022 after the club opted to exercise the one-year extension to his deal in October.

There have been suggestions that Pogba would be willing to run down his contract with the Red Devils and enjoy his pick of clubs as a free agent in 2022 but United would understandably prefer to recoup some of the £90 million they spent to bring the midfielder back to Manchester five years ago.

Pogba’s former international teammate and fellow Frenchman Patrice Evra revealed that United’s record signing had spoken to the club’s board to express his desire to leave.

Evra criticised United’s hierarchy for allowing the situation to get to the point that it has now reached.

“The position of Paul is really easy,” Evra told Sky Sports over the weekend. “He spoke to the board, he wanted to leave Man United to a certain point, they kept him, so it’s difficult to blame him because he’s been honest with the board.

“Now he’s playing, he needs to respect the shirt, his teammates, the manager and then he’ll have a great chance.

“I can already feel that people just wait for Paul to fail to again criticise him. It’s been a problem because they didn’t deal with it at the beginning of the season, in truth.”

Read More About: Manchester United, mino raiola, Paul Pogba