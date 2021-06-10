Paul Pogba’s awkward reaction after France teammates quiz him on PSG links

The Frenchman made a quick exit.

Paul Pogba was in no mood to continue with the joke after being teased about the ongoing links with PSG.

Pogba, on international duty with the France team for Euro 2020, continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester United and two of his fellow countrymen, Presnel Kimpembe and Kingsley Coman, played on the links with Paris Saint-Germain in front of reporters.

Pogba first smiled along with the banter from his teammates, who asked the midfielder to confirm that he was born in Paris.

The 28-year-old soon grew uncomfortable, however, when Kimpembe and Coman took the conversation in the direction of the recently-opened transfer window.

Coman even mentioned PSG’s president and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi when asking Pogba if there had been any contact about a potential move to Parc des Princes.

Kimpembe: "We're talking about Paris"

Coman: "Yeah.. You are Parisian aren't you?"

Pogba: "Yes, so?"

Coman: "Nasser, contact?"

Kimpembe: "The transfer window is soon"

Coman: "Any contact?"

Pogba: "Huh? No" 🏃‍♂️😂 via @infosportpluspic.twitter.com/AfVq1AQpmP — utdreport (@utdreport) June 9, 2021

Pogba responded with an awkward “no” before immediately removing himself from the situation.

Pogba’s current United deal expires next summer and while the Red Devils are eager to keep hold of their record signing, he has not yet put pen to paper on an extension.

Concerns have been expressed that Pogba could potentially be aiming to run down his contract, meaning he could leave Old Trafford for nothing next year.

Paul Pogba has been linked with PSG

Exacerbating what looks destined to be a summer full of speculation is Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, who has made a number of comments on his client’s future throughout the most recent campaign.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, has made no secret of his desire to tie Pogba down to another long-term deal with the club.

“He knows my feelings about him and that I want him to stay,” Solskjaer said of Pogba last month.

“It’s about creating an environment that we thrive in, a competitive environment and a team who challenge for trophies.”

