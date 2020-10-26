Paul Pogba vows to take legal action after hitting out at reports about him quitting France

Paul Pogba has rubbished reports that he has decided to walk away from the France national team.

Reports on Sunday stated that Paul Pogba would refuse to represent France again due to comments made by French president Emmanuel Macron regarding the tragic murder of schoolteacher Samuel Paty last week.

Pogba has now hit out at the media claims about his international future, insisting that they are completely fabricated.

The Manchester United midfielder, who has made 72 appearances for Les Bleus, also vowed to take legal action.

Writing on Instagram, Pogba said: “So The Sun did it again… absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought.

“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some ‘media’ sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French National Team to the pot.

“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life.

“I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News.

“In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and in a very serious topic this time, shame on you!”

READ NEXT – Wayne Rooney offers helpful advice to underfire Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Read More About: France, Paul Pogba