Paul Pogba explains why he’s been wearing an arm sleeve in recent months

Paul Pogba has explained why he has been sporting an arm sleeve in recent months.

While Pogba is no stranger to a flashy hairstyle and is fond of a flamboyant accessory off the pitch, the Manchester United midfielder revealed that fashion was not the inspiration for his new piece of kit

Pogba explained how issues with his elbows prompted him to look for something more secure than traditional strapping and he landed on the compression cover.

“It started with the pain, I had the pain [in the left elbow],” Pogba told ManUtd.com.

“It actually started with my right elbow, so I put it on my right, and I had the same problem with my left, so I started playing with this to get it warm instead of the strapping. It’s tight on my elbow.

“I’ve been playing with this and it’s just natural now, just for security.”

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in form since recovering from a hamstring injury earlier this term and he sounds much happier at United now than he was in seasons gone by.

Pogba joked that the new arm sleeve would be part of his attire moving forward.

“Now it’s [associated with] me,” he said.

“When people see that, they think of me. It just becomes me.”

While Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola had suggested that the Frenchman’s time at Old Trafford was essentially over, it appears as though the club’s record signing has found a new lease of life with the Red Devils.

Doubts over his ability to play in the same team as Bruno Fernandes have been put to rest in recent months and club legend Paul Scholes has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start the pair alongside each other in midfield.

“I enjoy playing with Bruno,” Pogba said of his Portuguese teammate.

“He’s someone who understands the game and understands the movement that can give you a beautiful pass, he can finish too. He’s all over the place, he can do everything really… except defending!

“But really, it’s always a joy to play him, to understand him. He understands me as well, he can take my position, I can take his position as well. I think he suits the team, he’s a very dominant influence in our team.”

