Former Man United defender tells Solskjaer how to get Donny van de Beek into team

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to switch up his midfield in order to give Donny van de Beek a run of important games.

According to reports, Donny van de Beek is considering bringing an end to his Manchester United career at the end of a disappointing debut season in the Premier League.

Van de Beek has only featured in 13 Premier League games since his move from Ajax last summer and 11 of those appearances came from the bench, with the Dutchman largely depending on cup games for starting opportunities.

Solskjaer’s use of Van de Beek has been slammed by many in the Netherlands while there has also been criticism closer to home, with ex-United right-back Paul Parker insisting that there is a way for the Dutch midfielder to fit into the Red Devils starting XI.

According to Parker, who won two Premier League titles at Old Trafford, Solskjaer needs to rethink his insistence on playing two holding midfielders so frequently.

“Van de Beek’s rarely had the opportunity to play with Bruno Fernandes because, in Solskjaer’s eyes, they are similar. Well, they’re nowhere near similar,” Parker wrote in his Eurosport column.

“Someone like him should be on the field in a United team that is competing in the big games.

“Why are United always playing with a midfield two who can only break up a game, like Fred and Scott McTominay? Surely one of them can be left out for somebody who gets around the pitch, like Van de Beek.

“He’s tenacious, reads situations, he gets around the box and he’s got quick feet. You can’t tell me that’s not a player you wouldn’t want in your team.

“On three occasions, I saw him live for Ajax and was impressed. So it’s disappointing that he hasn’t been given an opportunity.

“When you have Paul Pogba, Van de Beek and Fernandes there has to be a way Solskjaer can get them all in. It will make everyone playing with them feel good. As a teammate, you’ll want them in the same team.”

