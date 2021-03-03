Former Man United defender slams Harry Maguire for ‘dribbling for the sake of it’

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Parker believes former club Manchester United need to sign more than one centre-half this summer.

There has been much debate about Man United’s current centre-half partnership and Paul Parker, who played for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, believes that Harry Maguire is not up to the task of being a central defender for United.

Parker criticised Maguire’s leadership qualities, as well as his playing style, as the two-time Premier League winner suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs two new centre-halves when the transfer window opens.

“Despite the position they find themselves in the Premier League, they still need to strengthen in the transfer market this summer,” Parker told GrandNational.org.

“People talk about bringing in a new partner for Harry Maguire, but I would look at bringing in two centre backs.

“Why can’t it be a player who comes in and plays alongside Victor Lindelof?

“Maguire is not a leader, he plays the game for himself, he sits way too deep, he dribbles for the sake of dribbling and runs himself into cul-de-sacs.

“The goal against Sheffield United, he put David De Gea in a terrible position. He made a terrible clearance and people then blamed the goalkeeper.

“Sometimes you need to look at the build-up to see the mistakes.”

Maguire is in his second season with United but he has yet to justify the £80 million fee that made the Englishman the world’s most expensive defender.

Parker has had doubts about Maguire since he made the switch from Leicester and is of the opinion that the Foxes got the better end of the deal.

“I have always been unsure about Maguire since the day Manchester United signed him,” Parker added.

“When they paid £80 million, the club didn’t buy an £80 million centre back.

“It was great business by Leicester.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, paul parker