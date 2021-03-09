Former Man United defender slams club for treatment of Donny van de Beek

Share and Enjoy !

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker can’t understand why Donny van de Beek hasn’t received more opportunities at the club.

Donny van de Beek has struggled for playing time at United since his August move from Ajax and there has been no shortage of criticism of the Red Devils’ treatment of the Dutch midfielder.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly claimed that Van de Beek’s time will come, former defender Paul Parker has suggested that perhaps there is a grudge against the 23-year-old.

Van de Beek has featured in just 13 Premier League games for United this season, primarily off the bench, and Parker is of the opinion that the Netherlands international has so much more to offer if given the chance.

“I can’t understand why United can’t get him on the pitch,” Parker said, via The Mirror.

“It’s an absolute waste and I don’t understand what’s going on. His treatment makes you wonder who actually signed him because it looks as if there’s a grudge against him.

“He’s got loads of talent, he’s industrious, got a good work ethic, he can dribble round the box and play clever passes. He could win games because he can play in tight spaces.

“He’s been brought up at Ajax to do just that and has had a better football education than anyone at United.”

Despite his lack of game time this season, Van de Beek has been included in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Throughout the season, Solskjaer has preferred to play two holding midfielders with Bruno Fernandes in a more advanced role but Parker believes that Van de Beek can play in the same team as the Portuguese playmaker.

“I’ve long questioned why United need two holding midfielders and in crucial games I believe they need more than just one playmaker in Fernandes,” Parker added.

“I don’t see Van de Beek as a replacement for Fernandes – play them together, especially when Paul Pogba is out because United lack creativity.

“He must be very disillusioned especially with the Covid situation and not having family and friends coming over to watch him play. I just don’t get it.”

