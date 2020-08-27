Paul Merson almost stepped down after fellow pundits were axed by Sky Sports

Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson were spared in the latest Sky Sports cull.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson had been axed by Sky Sports but Paul Merson and the host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling, will remain on the show.

It’s not known how the British broadcaster arrived at the decision to get rid of Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson yet keep Merson and Stelling.

A Sky Sports spokesperson simply said: “We are changing some parts of our football coverage — Matt, Charlie and Phil have done a great job for us over the years, and they will leave us with our sincere thanks and very best wishes.”

According to The Times, Merson reacted with shock to the news of his fellow pundits’ enforced departure.

Apparently the former Arsenal player even considered walking away from his position in solidarity with the now-former Soccer Saturday regulars but Merson ultimately decided to stay on for the coming Premier League season.

It’s reported that the three axed pundits, all of whom had nine months remaining on their contracts, were informed of the decision via individual Zoom calls.

Le Tissier and Thompson issued statements on Twitter with the pair of former England internationals reacting graciously to the unfortunate news.

Le Tissier wrote: “Enjoyed my time at sky sports, time to look forward to life’s next challenge, thank you for the support down the years.”

Enjoyed my time at sky sports, time to look forward to life’s next challenge, thank you for the support down the years and special thanks to the backroom team which include @CazzaEccles @CarlyBassett @tvtrevstats amongst many others, good luck all have a lovely day 😃👍🏼 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) August 26, 2020

Thompson tweeted: “Enjoyed every minute with some amazing people on the show and behind the scenes which made it the iconic show it is today.”

Stelling, the long-time host of Soccer Saturday, has spent quite a bit of time on social media in the wake of the news and has responded to various examples of criticism and misinformation.

Before assuring fans that he has no say in who features on the Soccer Saturday panel, Stelling said: “One of my saddest days at Sky Sports with the departure of three of my best mates. They have been part of a team that for me was the best.”

