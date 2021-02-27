Paul Merson baffled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent comments

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Merson can’t quite wrap his head around the “game” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is playing with his recent comments on the Premier League title race.

Solskjaer has flip-flopped on Manchester United’s status as Premier League challengers over the past month and Merson can’t quite work out why the Red Devils boss has gone back and forth.

Three weeks ago, Solskjaer was adamant that United were not in the title race but the Norwegian appeared to row back on that claim just a week later when he suggested that his club would not settle for second.

The initial comments were branded “silly” by former United defender Paul Parker and Merson tends to agree as the Arsenal legend can’t quite work out what Solskjaer is trying to accomplish with his remarks.

Discussing his top four predictions, Merson admitted that he was confused by Solskjaer’s approach in the media.

“You’d like to think Manchester United will get into the top four from here,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “However, it’s all still so tight with plenty of points to play for in the coming weeks. All it takes is a really poor dip in form and you can quickly find yourself down in sixth with the games coming so thick and fast.

“United have three consecutive away games against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester City and a bad run, coupled with some good results for the teams around them and things can change.

“They can change quickly in this league at the moment. That being said, if United beat Chelsea you’d have to think Thomas Tuchel’s side won’t catch them.

“United have the platform and they should secure a top four finish. Are they looking up rather than behind them?

“I don’t really get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying the title race is not over. A few weeks ago, when they were in a better position, he said they weren’t ready to win the title. Now, they are further back, and it’s not done. I’m really not sure what game he is playing?”

