Paul Merson still can’t wrap his head around Wolverhampton Wanderer’s logic in selling Matt Doherty for such a low fee in the most recent transfer window.

Matt Doherty joined Tottenham Hotspur in August for a reported fee of £14.7 million and few could comprehend why Wolves would allow one of their best players to leave on the cheap.

Doherty has already become Jose Mourinho’s first-choice right-back in the Premier League and the Irishman is adapting well to his less attacking role than the wing-back position that proved so fruitful for him in his recent years at Molineux.

Paul Merson has lauded Mourinho for securing the Doherty bargain, as well as the summer acquisition of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although the Sky Sports pundit admitted that he is still perplexed about the Doherty deal from Wolves’ point of view.

“This is where Mourinho is special,” Merson told Sky Sports. “He sees things others don’t. He sees what he needs, and he doesn’t just go out and buy players for the sake of it.

“In Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, they needed that ball-winning midfielder to break things up and then there are the full-backs.

“I couldn’t believe Wolves let Matt Doherty go. For the price Wolves let him go for, I didn’t get that one at all.

“That’s where Mourinho is so good, and I as I said earlier, as long as he’s in charge, they’ve got a chance. It’s not impossible at all, but again, we are only seven games in, and you could not write the script of the league so far this season.”

