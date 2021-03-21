Paul Merson compares Jesse Lingard to former Liverpool star

Jesse Lingard has been compared to a midfield version of Emile Heskey by Paul Merson.

Lingard opened the scoring for West Ham on Sunday afternoon, when David Moyes’ side threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at home to Arsenal.

Setting up the Hammers’ second, Lingard continued his impressive streak on loan with the London outfit and Paul Merson is a great admirer of the 28-year-old.

More than Lingard’s goals and assists, however, Merson is impressed by the midfielder’s work off the ball and likened his style of play to that of Heskey throughout his career.

“One thing you can’t mark is running off the ball, nobody likes chasing anybody when they ain’t got the ball and Lingard is like that, he’s willing to make runs and take players away. I’m a big fan of his,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

🗣"I do, it shows you how much Gareth likes him, he is a team player." Paul Merson thinks Jesse Lingard could make the England squad for the upcoming Euros pic.twitter.com/AClVO9US9v — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 21, 2021

“He’s a good player and he’s a team player. He plays for the team and he’s not selfish. He plays for the team!

“Sometimes him playing for the team sort of wrecks, in this day and age, the assists and goals.

“He reminds me of a midfield Heskey, who plays for the team and isn’t worried about himself. He’s worried about the team.

“Sometimes, when it ain’t going well then everybody jumps on ‘well he hasn’t scored in that long’ or ‘he hasn’t set up that goal.’

“It might not be that pass that scores the goal but he will be involved in the goal and that’s why I think he’s a good player.”

Lingard has been linked with a permanent move away from the Red Devils this summer, with some suggestions that his parent club could use him as a makeweight in an approach for Declan Rice.

While he has struggled for opportunities in recent years, Lingard appears to be making up for lost time with the Hammers.

