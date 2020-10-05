Paul Merson slams Arsenal’s decision to part ways with Gunnersaurus

Paul Merson is not happy about the departure of Gunnersaurus.

On a day when many are looking at Premier League clubs’ transfer business, Arsenal decided to release long-time club mascot, Gunnersaurus, and Paul Merson believes that it’s a mistake from the Gunners.

Merson, who played more than 300 games for Arsenal, insists that the mascot played a crucial role in growing the relationship between the club and the younger generation of supporters.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday afternoon, Merson described the decision to release the gentleman in the Gunnersaurus costume, Jerry Quy, as classless

“I did know that he was the highest-paid mascot in the country on about £80,000 a week so I can understand why they got rid of him,” Merson said sarcastically.

“Seriously, it’s unbelievable. All those kids, all those junior Gunners and everything like that. He’s part of it now. There’ll be 30-year-old people and 40-year-old people who will have grown up with that dinosaur.

“It’s disappointing. I think it’s poor by Arsenal. I really do.

“I think it’s terrible by Arsenal. I remember him when I was there or just when I’d left but my kids were junior Gunners and they used to get the stuff from him. I just find it… it’s not classy!”

It’s reported by The Athletic that Arsenal decided to part ways with their mascot, who has been entertaining supporters for 27 years, due to Covid-19 cuts, deeming the role unnecessary due to the uncertainty over when fans will be allowed back into the Emirates.

