Paul McShane has recalled being ‘hammered’ by Roy Keane on a preseason tour with Manchester United.

McShane never made a competitive senior appearance for Man United but he was included in a preseason squad that toured the United States in 2004, which is when he discovered the standards that Roy Keane set for his teammates.

“I remember there was talk that a few lads would get called up because there were quite a few injuries,” McShane told the UTD Podcast. “So then I got the call and it was amazing like, it really was.

“I was going on tour with Manchester United. It was a really great experience. I ended up playing a game, I think it was in Chicago maybe. We played Bayern Munich. [Roque] Santa Cruz was up front and stuff.

“The three at the back was me on the right-hand side, Roy Keane in the middle and Jonathan Spector on the left.

“It was a 0-0 draw and I think we lost on penalties but it was brilliant. It was great to be with the first team every day and see how they acted and all that.”

While McShane was delighted with the opportunity to experience playing under Alex Ferguson, even in a friendly, the Irish defender admitted that he struggled when it came to training.

McShane was in awe working with Keane but he received little in the way of leniency because of their shared nationality.

“He was my biggest hero growing up,” McShane said of Keane. “I did okay in the games, but didn’t do well in training. He used to hammer me in training.

“I remember there was one training session out in America. I gave the ball away in the possession game – probably more than once to be honest – and he hammered me. He absolutely slaughtered me and I was so shocked.

“I was running away from the ball then. I didn’t want to touch the ball from then on in. Afterwards he was like ‘it’s tough love, you’ve got to learn. You can’t be the young lad forever. You’ve got to learn.’”

McShane, who ended up being signed by Keane at Sunderland, admits he carried the Corkman’s advice with him throughout his career.

McShane explained: “Something that I took away from that was ‘yeah, I suppose you can’t be the young lad forever.’ I’ve been to clubs where people still think they’re young when they’re 24.

“They don’t really crack on, they don’t take responsibility as a professional, a senior player. It was a good tip from Roy but it was tough love.

“I was terrified in training then but, in the game, I played alright and he gave me a bit of praise afterwards.”

