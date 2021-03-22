Paul McGrath explains why Roy Keane would be a good fit for Celtic

Paul McGrath has backed Roy Keane to be a success at Celtic if the Corkman gets the job.

Roy Keane remains third favourite to return to Parkhead in a managerial capacity after the recent resignation of Neil Lennon.

Doubts have been raised about Keane’s suitability for the role, particularly at a time when Rangers appear to have re-established dominance in the Scottish Premiership.

Keane’s managerial record has also been brought up by those who believe that Celtic should look elsewhere, with the club’s current interim boss John Kennedy and Chris Wilder, recently sacked by Sheffield United, ahead of the former Manchester United captain in the betting.

But Paul McGrath, who played with Keane for the Republic of Ireland, has allayed concerns about Keane’s temperament and encouraged Celtic to appoint the 49-year-old to “shake a few things up.”

“The Roy Keane I know and like is not the man so many people believe him to be,” McGrath told the Sunday World.

“I have always got on great with Roy. He is a funny guy, a genuine person and has always been great company as a team-mate and in the years since we both stopped playing.

“I think the Roy Keane we see on Sky Sports is very much a guy who has created a TV identity and he lives up to it with his comments, but don’t kid yourself and think Roy is like that all the time.

“If Roy gets the Celtic job, he would go into the club and shake a few things up, which is what they need given what we have seen with that team this year.

“But I also feel he will have learned from what has happened in his management career so far, as shouting and screaming at modern day players just doesn’t work.

“He would be a good fit for Celtic. Seeing him competing with Steven Gerrard at Rangers would have us all watching Old Firm matches next season and I hope he gets the job.

“If he is allowed to get the right players in at a club he clearly loves, I’m sure the Celtic fans would warm to having him as their manager.”

