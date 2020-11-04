Paul Ince believes Manchester United panicked with their appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Approaching two years since initially taking over as caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself under considerable pressure after a rough start to the Premier League season.

Amid growing criticism, there have even been suggestions that Solskjaer could be sacked if United lose against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Ince, who left United just a year before Solskjaer signed for Alex Ferguson’s side, has given his take on his former club.

Ince believes that United panicked when they gave Solskjaer the manager’s job on a full-time basis in March of last year, with the ex-midfielder claiming that the Red Devils should have held firm and waited until the end of that season before making a decision.

“They’ve been inconsistent for a while now – even before Ole took over,” Ince told Ladbrokes, via Manchester Evening News.

“Then they went on that great run and he got the job. It was hard not to give him the job after that run. I do think the board panicked though.

“All the fans were singing his name, ordering the club to give him the job and they did.

“I think they should’ve waited until the end of the season. Let him have it as interim manager until the end of the season then see who’s out there, who the best man is for the job.

“I’m not saying Ole’s not the best man for the job, and getting that team last season into third place was a great achievement. But I look at United now compared to when I played…

“We had a presence. Teams were frightened of us. We already had teams beat before we walked out onto the pitch.

“Whether it was home or away, teams were frightened of Manchester United. I don’t see that now.

“Teams look at them and think they can take points from the game. We saw it against Arsenal, where United were woeful. We’ve seen Crystal Palace do it.

“Something’s not quite right.”

