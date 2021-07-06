Paul Ince reveals three areas Man United still need to strengthen after Jadon Sancho deal

“It’s about time United got their player recruitment right.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes the Red Devils still have plenty to do in the transfer market if they are to begin challenging for Premier League titles again.

Ince was reacting to the agreement reached by United and Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho and while he was thrilled about the signing, Ince insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some ways to go if United are to make up the ground to local rivals Manchester City.

“Jadon Sancho is heading to Manchester United, and fans should be excited. United have been coveting Sancho for a while,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“Look at his goals and displays for Borussia Dortmund these last two years!

“The fans know they’ve got an exciting player, a natural winger. He’s like Andrei Kanchelskis, a player who wants to get the ball and beat someone.

“Sancho likes to drift inside, as we have seen for England, and he’s extremely comfortable on the ball whilst scoring goals. He’s a superb acquisition.”

United are planning for a busy summer in the transfer market and Ince has highlighted the areas that his former club needs to focus on ahead of next season.

Paul Ince on where Solskjaer needs to strengthen

According to Ince, who won two Premier League titles with United, the Red Devils will require at least three additions on top of Sancho to take the step into title contention.

“Manchester United still need three or four more quality signings to be title contenders,” Ince said.

“It’s great that Edinson Cavani’s signed for another year, but he won’t play every game at his age, even if he wants to – they need a centre-forward. They need another centre-back and a world-class central midfielder, and they must be top players.

“United’s recruitment in recent years has been poor. They spent £40 million on Donny van de Beek, who’s hardly played, it doesn’t make sense.

“It’s about time United got their player recruitment right. They want attacking football and signing Sancho is the excitement going forward that they’ve been longing for.”

