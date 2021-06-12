Paul Ince reveals Alex Ferguson tried to pull plug on Man United exit

“They sold me and they broke my heart!”

Paul Ince has opened up on his departure from Man United and expressed disappointment at the way he was treated by Red Devils fans after his move to Liverpool materialised.

Ince was a mainstay for Alex Ferguson‘s United side before the midfielder was allowed to move to Inter Milan in the summer of 1995.

Ince spent two years with the Serie A side before making the contentious switch to Liverpool, a decision which many United fans have not forgiven.

“United broke my heart cause they allowed me to go to Inter Milan, they sold me and they broke my heart!” Ince told Stretford Paddock’s YouTube channel.

“I could have never gone from United to Liverpool, it doesn’t happen. I went from United to Inter Milan, I didn’t want to leave United. I had been there for six years, I was just about to sign a four-year contract.

“It was United who accepted the bid from Inter Milan because they had the new training ground, they had Nicky Butt coming through and they thought it was a good deal.”

While then-United boss Ferguson agreed to part ways with Ince, the Scot reportedly attempted to row back on his decision before Ince’s deal with Inter was finalised.

Ince revealed that Ferguson reached out to him during a meeting between the player and Inter representatives but the wheels were already in motion.

Ince explained. “It was only a month later that Sir Alex rang me when he was in Colorado Springs and said, ‘I think we’ve made a mistake. Come back to us.’

“Before I signed the contract for Inter, I had Inter Milan in my kitchen and Sir Alex rang me from Colorado Springs and said, ‘I think we’ve made a mistake. We want you to stay.’

Paul Ince opens up on Man United exit

“I said, ‘Hang on, gaffer! I’ve got Inter Milan in my kitchen with a mega deal.'”

Ince believes that he was treated unfairly by United fans and the former England international reminded supporters that he was at the club prior to the arrival of the likes of Roy Keane.

Keane is widely regarded as one of United’s greatest-ever midfielders but Ince is confident that he was as talented as Keane, if not more so.

“I don’t think Roy Keane was a better player than me,” Ince said.

“He might have been there longer than me but he wasn’t a better player than me. But as a partnership, we were the best. We were invincible…

“People think Roy Keane was the main man because he was there longer than me but I was there before Roy Keane. I was there winning titles before that.

“As a partnership and as a friendship, it was amazing. We complemented each other well.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, paul ince