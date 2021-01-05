“I’m not sure what he is” – Paul Ince on Manchester United’s latest defensive signing

Paul Ince has struggled to understand the role played by Alex Telles since his arrival at Manchester United.

Alex Telles was one of a number of signings made by Man United in the most recent transfer window but the Brazilian full-back has only made a handful of Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since his October switch from Porto.

While a positive Covid-19 test took Telles out of action for a number of weeks last year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have settled on Luke Shaw as his first-choice left-back.

When asked where Solskjaer could strengthen this month, former United midfielder Paul Ince suggested that the Red Devils boss will look at his defence.

“Maybe at centre-half,” Ince said on Sky Sports. “I’m not sure if he’s got his perfect partnership with [Harry] Maguire. He’s got [Victor] Lindelof in there. I like [Eric] Bailly. I think he’s got a bit of speed.”

He added: “Maybe a left-back, I know Telles has come in but I’m not sure what Telles is.

“At the moment United are playing so well I don’t think we want to disrupt anything. It’s a strange league, teams aren’t winning week in, week out.”

Telles signed for United for £15 million three months ago and Solskjaer recently explained why he is such a great admirer of the full-back.

Solskjaer praised the relationship Telles has struck up with fellow recent signing Edinson Cavani.

“The quality he has. Great left-foot, good football brain, good passing,” Solskjaer told ESPN Brazil.

“In combination with Edinson, we found those two can give us something different. Because of the crossing from Alex and Edinson’s movement in the box.

“I think they can give us that extra little thing that we missed last season.”

