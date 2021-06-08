Paul Gascoigne recalls brutal letter from Alex Ferguson after Man United U-turn

“It took him six years to speak to me again.”

Paul Gascoigne has recalled how Sir Alex Ferguson reacted to his last-minute decision to turn down Manchester United in favour of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ferguson has always maintained that missing out on Gascoigne was one of his greatest regrets during his time at Old Trafford, recently reiterating his disappointment after failing to bring ‘Gazza’ to United in the late 1980s.

Ferguson is of the opinion that Gascoigne would have been looked after better by the Geordies in the United camp than he was at Spurs and revealed that the former England playmaker ultimately decided to join Spurs because they’d promised to buy his parents a new house.

Gascoigne has now given his side of the story and explained how his mind was changed after initially planning to join the Red Devils.

“My dad said, ‘You’re not signing for Spurs, you’re signing for Man United’. I said that to the chairman,” Gascoigne told talkSPORT.

“He said, ‘We’ll buy your mum and dad a house’. I told my dad and he went, ‘Well what the hell are you waiting for, son? Tell him I need a car. I want a BMW and also I’ll find the house’.

“He hadn’t even left the settee! As I’m driving to Tottenham, I went past Old Trafford and I was actually shaking.

Paul Gascoigne on Alex Ferguson

“I thought, ‘He’s going to go off on it with me, Sir Alex Ferguson’. I was petrified.

“I was a mile away from Spurs and I get a call from my sister, she said, ‘If mum and dad are getting a house, I want a sunbed!’ So I think the deal was done on a sunbed.”

Never one to mince his words, Ferguson apparently made his feelings on Gascoigne’s decision known by penning a letter to the Englishman.

Gascoigne revealed that Ferguson’s letter was far from friendly and that it wasn’t until the mid-1990s before the pair returned to speaking terms.

“I was getting fan mail by the dozens and I got this big one, it was from Sir Alex Ferguson,” Gascoigne said.

“He hammered me, ‘You stupid, fat b******’. He told me he had the choice to be manager of Barcelona and Real Madrid – but he chose the biggest club in the world.

“It took him six years to speak to me again.”

