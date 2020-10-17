Patrick Bamford seems to be focusing his attention on breaking into the England squad, despite clear interest from the Republic of Ireland.

Up to this point, Patrick Bamford has remained coy on his international preference but it has now become clear that his passion for an England cap far exceeds that of representing the Republic of Ireland.

Bamford has represented Ireland at U18 level and remains eligible to declare for the Irish senior side due to an Irish-born grandparent and the fact that he has never played a senior game for England.

Previous Ireland managers Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy have explored the option of calling Bamford up and as recently as last year, the forward refused to say no to the possibility of committing his allegiance to Ireland.

Bamford made it clear that he wanted to focus on his club career before making a decision and, apparently, he has not even spoken to new Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

At the time of writing, Bamford has three goals in four games since Leeds’ return to the Premier League and when quizzed by Jamie Redknapp about his hope of breaking into Gareth Southgate’s side, it became clear that the 27-year-old has his heart set on England.

Bamford told the Daily Mail: “I didn’t actually think about it until the squads started getting announced for this latest round of international fixtures and a couple of my mates were winding me up: ‘You’re going to get called up here!’ I was like: ‘Come on, I’ve scored three goals and that’s it.’

“But a few people started mentioning it and, in my head, I thought: ‘You know what? If that happens, then it’s a dream come true.’

“I’ve got to push and try to compete with the others. We’ve got a very good group of English strikers so it’ll be a good competition. Let’s see if I can put my name in the frame.”

