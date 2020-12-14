Patrice Evra reveals Thierry Henry refuses to watch Arsenal when Granit Xhaka is captain

Patrice Evra has revealed that Thierry Henry cannot bear to watch Arsenal when Granit Xhaka is wearing the captain’s armband.

The revelation came after Granit Xhaka was sent off in the second half of the Gunners’ defeat to Burnley at the Emirates on Sunday evening.

Xhaka saw red after grabbing Burnley’s Ashley Westwood by the throat 15 minutes before the only goal of the game, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed into his own net.

🟥 | RED CARD! Granit Xhaka is sent off for violent conduct after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat! 😳 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

In his post-match analysis, Patrice Evra divulged some information that Thierry Henry may not have wanted to go public as Evra claimed that Arsenal’s top goalscorer of all time refuses to watch the Gunners if Xhaka is captain.

“I will tell you a quick story,” Evra said on Sky Sports. “Thierry Henry one day invited me to his house to watch an Arsenal game.

“He turned on the TV, the first image we saw on the screen was Xhaka leading the Arsenal team, being the captain. Thierry Henry turned off the TV.

WOW…. Patrice Evra with REVELATIONS 😳 Theirry Henry turns off an Arsenal game when he sees Xhaka as captain leading out the Arsenal team 😳 pic.twitter.com/OIJn7xy2jc — SK Vibemaker (@SKVibemaker) December 13, 2020

“I said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘I cannot watch my team and Xhaka being the captain of my team’ and he turned off the screen. And we did not watch the game.”

Xhaka’s red card was the sixth Arsenal sending-off in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta took over last year, which represents double the amount of red cards of any other team in that period of time.

Arteta admitted that Xhaka, who discussed the importance of discipline in the pre-match programme, had “overstepped the line” at a point in the match when Arsenal looked to be in the ascendancy.

Arteta said: “I think being unacceptable doing that action is because the players are in a moment where they are so willing to do more, to fight more, to show how committed they are, to be alive in the games, that on this occasion Granit has overstepped the line.”

