Patrice Evra shares letter from Liverpool CEO after race row with Luis Suarez

Patrice Evra has accused Liverpool supporters of lacking respect after the infamous race row with Luis Suarez.

For the first time, Patrice Evra shared a letter sent to him by now-former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore on the subject of his complaint of racism against Luis Suarez when Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in 2011.

A Football Association investigation found Suarez guilty of racially abusing Evra and the Uruguayan forward was banned for eight games and fined £40,000.

The ugly incident carried on into the following year, when Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand the next time the teams met.

While Evra has previously praised Peter Moore for the letter of apology the Frenchman received, today was the first time that the Frenchman shared the contents of the correspondence.

Taking to social media ahead of Man United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield, Evra wrote: “I wish the Liverpool fans had the same respect and class as you Peter Moore.”

The letter – which was dated October 2019, after an Evra appearance on Sky Sports – included a heartfelt apology from Moore for the way that Liverpool dealt with the controversy.

It read: “The reason for my correspondence is both straightforward and necessary, we owe you an apology. It was remiss of us not to apologise long before now and that is a mistake we need to take responsibility for.

“This is not about proffering excuses or putting forward mitigation. This is and was our failing and we take ownership of it. But on the basis that it is, hopefully, never too late to do the right thing I wanted to reach out to you on a personal level in order to express our remorse.

“As a club, we failed to live up to our own high standards of inclusivity, equality and fairness when confronted by your serious but wholly justified allegations eight years ago. This is a matter of collective regret. It is also an ongoing reason for us to strive to be better and to do everything in our power to ensure that there is never a repeat.

“I would hope that subsequent events have demonstrated that we did learn lessons from the period in question. As much as those lessons were painful, they were also absolutely necessary and I want to assure you that we will continue to take heed of them going forward.”

