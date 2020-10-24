“Stop attacking me!” Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Patrice Evra go at it after Man United vs. Chelsea

Patrice Evra is not every viewer’s cup of tea but it’s clear what he brings to Sky Sports when he’s drafted in as a pundit.

What Patrice Evra lacks in technical analysis, he more than makes up for with passion.

It turns out that Evra did not resign from his Sky Sports role, as he threatened after Manchester United fell to a humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago, because the former Red Devils full-back was very present for Saturday evening’s game between his old side and Chelsea.

United and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, with chances few and far between over the 90 minutes.

It could be said that the most entertaining aspect of the game was the post-match debate in Sky Sports’ studios as Evra went head-to-head with ex-Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“Jimmy, you didn’t watch the game!” Evra said at one point as the pair debated the mentality of both teams going into the match.

“I’m sorry but it’s not in Chelsea’s DNA to play that kind of game. It’s not in United’s DNA to play that game with fear.

“We need men! We need character! And people may not agree with the Edinson Cavani signing but for me, he’s a great signing because this team needs men and character! And you could see that when he came in.”

As the conversation switched to an incident in the first half where Chelsea felt they deserved a penalty for a challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta by Harry Maguire, Evra took the opportunity to take a dig at his fellow pundit.

There was little to shout about at Old Trafford but should VAR have intervened for a Chelsea penalty? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2020

“Did I see any Chelsea players going to the referee and asking to check? No but maybe they are like Jimmy and were too scared or cautious to go to the referee,” Evra continued.

“Stop attacking me!” Hasselbaink responded as the debate about virtually every single matter continued between the two pundits.

🗣 "Did I see any Chelsea players going to the referee to check? maybe they were scared. Cautious cautious"@Evra having a dig at @jf9hasselbaink 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bFPIkz8GGU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2020

Evra went on to accuse Hasselbaink of almost breaking his leg during a game between United and Chelsea in 2004 as the Frenchman insisted that the desire in the Red Devils ranks is not what it once was.

“You remember the nine stitches in my leg?” Evra asked. “You nearly broke my leg. You don’t remember 2004 against Chelsea?

🗣 "You remember my 9 stitches in my leg? you don't remember 2004? This guy is always smiling but you go hard on me. Did I finish the game? Yes. did we beat you? Yes"@Evra reminding @jf9hasselbaink of a bad challenge he did to him in 2004 pic.twitter.com/GEsl8lglBI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2020

“I got nine stitches. This guy is always smiling but you went hard on me!

“But did I finish the game? Yes! And did we beat you? Yes, of course!”

