What happened when Paddy Kenny told Roy Keane to shut up

Roy Keane can certainly dish it out and, apparently, he can take it too.

Roy Keane has almost become synonymous with aggressive football and his no-holds-barred style of leadership resulted in him becoming arguably the greatest captain in Manchester United history.

Keane gave more than he got on most occasions, due to the fact that the majority of his teammates and opponents were afraid of him, but sometimes he received an earful of his own… and he seemed to enjoy it.

Former Republic of Ireland international Paddy Kenny has revealed how Keane responded to a foul-mouthed response to the midfielder’s demand for the ball.

A long-time admirer of Keane’s, Kenny revealed what happened in one of the first training sessions after the Corkman returned to the national team in 2004.

“I was buzzing when Roy came back to play for the Republic of Ireland,” Kenny told The Athletic. “I was a Manchester United fan as a kid and he was exactly the sort of player I liked. Tough, got stuck in and put his body on the line. I love listening to him now on TV.

“That, though, didn’t stop me having a few words in one of his first training sessions back. It was at Lansdowne Road and Roy was on the same team as me at five-a-side.

“He was demanding the ball all the time when I had it. Doing my head in, if I am honest. Eventually, I snapped and said, ‘Will you shut the fuck up?’ Roy gave me a right stare. I did wonder what I’d done.

“Afterwards, Roy went up to Alan Quinn, who was at Sheffield United with me at the time, on the bus. ‘Your keeper had a right go at me in training…’ Roy said — Quinny braced himself, wondering what was coming next — ‘…and I fucking love that. I’m gonna get on with him.’

“When Quinny told me this later, it was like sticking a pin in a balloon as all the pressure in me disappeared.”

The first encounter with Keane did not grant Kenny exemption from his bollockings, however.

According to the goalkeeper, Keane once slammed Kenny for putting him under undue pressure but Kenny didn’t take it to heart.

And some time later, when Kenny was with Sheffield United and Keane was managing Ipswich Town, Keane got his revenge.

“There were other times when he wasn’t so happy, mind,” Kenny admitted. “Roy came to get the ball in a game once but was being closely marked. So, me, like a Nervous Norris, booted the ball upfield. Warnock would have killed me for rolling the ball to a midfielder at the best of times.

“Anyway, half-time comes and Roy pulls me – ‘Listen, you’re not at Sheffield United now. If I come running for the ball with someone up my arse, then you give it me. If I fuck up, I take the blame.’ I gave him the ball the next time.

“Roy did get his revenge a few years later. He was Ipswich manager and I’d just finished my nine-month ban after testing positive for ephedrine (a banned substance he took by mistake in a cough medicine bought over the counter).

“‘Paddy Kenny will be in goal (for Sheffield United),’ Roy said in the dressing room before the match. ‘He’s a good keeper at this level. A good shot-stopper… but loves his drugs.’

“I was told the Ipswich lads fell about laughing.”

