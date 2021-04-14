Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has explained why Roy Keane may not be the manager to take Sheffield United back into the Premier League.

After reportedly missing out on the Celtic position, Roy Keane was immediately linked with the Sheffield United role but doubts have been raised about his suitability for the role.

Kenny, who played with Keane for Ireland, explained why the Corkman’s personality may not lend itself to a job such as the one that was left vacant by the recent sacking of Chris Wilder.

With the Blades looking destined to be relegated to the Championship in the coming weeks, the search is ongoing for a manager who will be able to get the club to bounce right back up to England’s top flight.

But Kenny doesn’t consider Keane a wise option to take over at Bramall Lane.

“That’s the problem with someone who was so good. Roy Keane, for example,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“I played a couple of times in Ireland squads with Roy. He’s straight down the line, no messing about.

“I got on with him. Everything had to be 100 per cent or you’d know about it. He’s got incredibly high standards.

“That’s the problem with him being a manager. Because he was so good, he expects players to be at his standard and they’re not. I’m not so sure he can deal with that.

“He’s had a bit of a managerial career, but it’s been 10 years since he was last employed.

“Is he up to it? Is he up to bringing a team that have just gone down straight back up? It would be tough because he’s been out of the game so long.”

Keane was reportedly taken out of the running to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic because of his track record, with Eddie Howe still odds-on favourite to take over at Parkhead.

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: paddy kenny, roy keane, Sheffield United