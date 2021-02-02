What Arsenal’s former head of recruitment told Jurgen Klopp about deadline day signing

Jurgen Klopp did his due diligence before committing to the loan signing of Ozan Kabak on deadline day.

It’s reported that Jurgen Klopp sought recommendations from close friend David Wagner, who managed Ozak Kabak at Schalke, as well as Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel before agreeing a deal for the Turkish international.

Kabak joins Liverpool on a loan deal for the remainder of the season and Klopp also received a glowing endorsement on the centre-half from Arsenal’s former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who knew Kabak from his days at VfB Stuttgart.

“I told Jurgen that he’s a top lad,” Mislintat told The Athletic. “Top mentality, top character, top aggression. He’s a (Dejan) Lovren-type player. Very good in the air, both defensively and in the opposition box.

“He played his best stuff for us (at Stuttgart). He hasn’t been able to show how good he is at Schalke. He still needs to learn but he has all the skills for Klopp to make a success of him.”

Surprise about the signing of Kabak has been expressed by the likes of Paul Merson and Dirk Kuyt but Klopp believes that the move makes complete sense.

Discussing the deal, which provides Liverpool with an option to complete the permanent signing of Kabak for £18 million plus add-ons in June, Klopp insisted that the centre-half would be ready to step in to the Reds’ first team if required amid an ongoing defensive crisis for the defending Premier League champions.

“For him, I think it’s a really good moment to make the move because, like each player in the world, you need a stable team around you and that’s what we can deliver,” Klopp said.

It’s official! 😎@ozankabak4 joins us on loan from @s04 until the end of the season 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

“We deliver a stable team and you can play your position, you don’t have to be 20 with pretty much everything on the pitch and not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

“He’s really a big, big talent and we are really looking forward to working with him.”

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Ozan Kabak