Owen Hargreaves names two Premier League players Man United should sign

Owen Hargreaves has named two Premier League players that Manchester United should bring to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens.

While there has been much speculation about the prioritisation of a centre-forward and right winger, Owen Hargreaves believes his former club ought to be looking at other areas.

When the topic of United’s midfield came up earlier this week, Hargreaves agreed when the argument was raised that West Ham’s Declan Rice would be an upgrade on Scott McTominay.

Hargreaves explained why the Red Devils could do a lot worse than introduce Rice to their midfield.

“I think Rice’s upside is off the charts,” Hargreaves said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“He has the potential to be anything and a lot better. I think he plays within himself at West Ham.

“People don’t realise how big he is. He’s 6’3, so he looks like a centre-back but he’s actually really good technically.

“I’m not a big fan of players who just play in there and pass it around, you have to stop players too.

“Declan Rice doesn’t have to dictate the game for Manchester United, he can pass to the players who can make the difference and be good defensively.”

Hargreaves also identified young Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as a potential option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With United reportedly looking to sign another central defender to partner Harry Maguire next season, Hargreaves is of the opinion that the France U21 international has all the makings of a future superstar.

“I’d love to see Manchester United get Fofana,” Hargreaves said.

“He’s a Ferrari, honestly. I’d throw whatever they’ve got left in the bank to get him. He’s a fabulous player.”

Read More About: Declan Rice, Manchester United, Owen Hargreaves, wesley fofana