Ex-Man United midfielder identifies perfect man for Director of Football role

Owen Hargreaves has named former RasenBallsport Leipzig Director of Football Ralf Rangnick as the ideal candidate for the still-vacant role at Manchester United.

Manchester United have spent two years hinting at the introduction of a Director of Football to oversee recruitment at Old Trafford but the role has not yet been filled.

The likes of Edwin van der Sar and Marcel Brands have been touted as potential candidates but former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes that the Red Devils need look no further than the man who played a significant role in bringing RB Leipzig, who eliminated the Red Devils from the Champions League this week, to the next level.

Hargreaves has named RB Leipzig’s ex-Director of Football Ralf Rangnick as the perfect man for the position, citing his proven track record of spotting talent.

“I don’t think you could get a better one,” Hargreaves said of Rangnick on BT Sport. “The recruitment, the detail, everything. He’s almost perfect for the job. He’s got experience, he’s been in big jobs.

“He was the architect behind that RB Leipzig project, getting to a Champions League semi-final with players that wouldn’t get in any of the top teams.

“Going and getting Julian Nagelsmann to take them to the next level. His attention to detail is second to none. He’d be perfect for Manchester United.

“You think about Naby Keita, Mane, Joshua Kimmich, Haaland, all those players that come through him. A sporting director should get players that we don’t really know – that makes it really interesting – to sign players like Kylian Mbappe, that’s easy.

“But finding those hidden gems, those next ones – like Haaland – that’s what they should be doing. Ralf Rangnick does that time and time again.”

Read More About: Manchester United, Owen Hargreaves, ralf rangnick