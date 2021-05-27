Owen Hargreaves identifies the three signings Man United need to make

“I actually think they’re only three players off.”

Owen Hargreaves is of the opinion that Manchester United need just three new signings to begin challenging for silverware again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wait for a trophy continues after Wednesday night’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal and there has been much debate about how far United have progressed under the Norwegian.

Former United midfielder, Hargreaves, has had his say on the areas the Red Devils need to strengthen ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

“If they had won, that might have papered over the cracks and maybe you don’t really go out and get [players]. But now Ole might think they need three or four. That game, it needed someone to come on and make a difference,” Hargreaves said on BT Sport.

Owen Hargreaves on Man United signings

“United have been a long way off at times over the last few years, I actually think they’re only three players off.

“I think all they need is a centre-back, a central midfielder and a right winger. For me, that’s all they need.

“That will cost you a few quid, but the fact of the matter is, when you know exactly what you need, it’s easier to go out and get it, whoever that’s going to be.

“If they can do that this summer – [Jadon] Sancho, [Raphael] Varane or Marquinhos, or Declan Rice – there are targets there that can make that United team better.”

Hargreaves spoke for many United supporters when he pointed to the lack of squad depth at Solskjaer’s disposal.

Solskjaer had to defend his decision to hold off until the 100th minute to make a change in the Europa League final and Hargreaves argued that that pointed to a need for more intelligent recruitment this summer.

“[Donny] van de Beek didn’t come off the bench, Amad [Diallo], that’s about £80 million there,” Hargreaves continued.

“When they spend money this summer, they’ve got to get guys who can come on and change the game for them.”

