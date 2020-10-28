Owen Hargreaves explains how Donny van de Beek can be Man United’s Thomas Muller

Owen Hargreaves has suggested that it will be difficult to get Donny van de Beek out of the Manchester United team once the Dutchman nails down a regular starting place.

Amid much speculation about how highly Donny van de Beek is rated by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 23-year-old started for the Red Devils in their 5-0 victory over RasenBallsport Leipzig on Wednesday night.

With the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to compete with for a starting role in midfield, Van de Beek cut a forlorn figure as an unused substitute against Chelsea at the weekend but the Netherlands international started in the Champions League midweek and impressed with his positioning and work rate before he was substituted midway through the second half.

Focusing on those traits in particular, former Red Devils midfielder Owen Hargreaves suggested that Van de Beek could become to United what Thomas Muller is to Bayern Munich.

“I think he’s a really good player but he hasn’t had the time to show it. I think he could be, best case, what Thomas Muller is for Bayern Munich – in that hole,” Hargreaves told BT Sport, as transcribed by Manchester Evening News.

“Everybody tried to get Muller out of the team, but when he’s in, you can’t get him out, in terms of goals, assists, he’s very unselfish, I think he can press the ball, I think he works hard.

“In a midfield three, he can play as an 8, or a 10. It’s one of those, once he plays, it’s gonna be hard for him to get out. The problem is, you’ve got Van de Beek, a £100m Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes as well – so getting them all in the team with the great front three they have, it’s going to be very hard.”

