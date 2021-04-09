Owen Hargreaves hails Man United’s ‘blessing’ after victory over Granada

It was the usual pair who rose to the occasion and placed Manchester United in a fantastic position to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring on the half-hour mark against Granada, with Bruno Fernandes adding a crucial second away goal from the penalty spot in injury time.

While Fernandes has been the subject of most of the plaudits for United this season, former Red Devils midfielder Owen Hargreaves singled out Rashford for particular praise.

“Marcus Rashford has been absolutely fantastic, he’s been magic for Manchester United,” Hargreaves said on BT Sport.

“He looks like he prefers that position off the left-hand side where he can run into space. He just gives Manchester United so much.

“His touch is good, he can run in behind or come short. Marcus is a blessing for this football club.”

MARCUS RASHFORD! 🔴⚫️ 🤩 A brilliant goal! 🎥 So quick the director almost missed it!

Rashford was a doubt for Thursday’s match in Spain after a knock he picked up last weekend but the English forward impressed even if not fully fit and he lasted more than an hour before being replaced by Edinson Cavani.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his two goalscorers who ensured that the Red Devils will take a 2-0 lead to Old Trafford next week.

“They’ve been exceptional, they have been so good for us and they’re so important for us. The first goal, very good run by Rashford and he takes the ball fantastically and a fantastic finish,” Solskjaer said after the match.

“And Bruno, I know he’s so confident on penalties. Even though the goalkeeper almost saved it, it was enough to give us a good lead.”

Thursday’s result boosted United’s status as betting favourites to go all the way in the Europa League this season as Solskjaer’s side are now evens to lift the trophy in Gdansk next month.

