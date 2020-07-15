Olivier Giroud Reveals Meaning Behind Writing Celebration Against Norwich

Olivier Giroud’s celebration after scoring Chelsea’s decisive goal on Tuesday night was directed at teammate, N’Golo Kante.

Giroud’s header on the stroke of half-time was enough to earn all three points for Frank Lampard’s side, meaning the Blues will remain in third place in the Premier League table regardless of what Leicester City and Manchester United manage on Thursday evening.

As he wheeled away in celebration, Giroud mimed a writing gesture and after the match, he revealed that it was a nod to teammate and fellow Frenchman, Kante.

“It’s just because I play Scrabble with N’Golo Kante,” Giroud explained. “That’s it.”

Kante didn’t feature in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over the Canaries as the French midfielder is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kante’s season has been plagued by injury and while his abilities when fit are unquestionable, it’s rumoured that Chelsea may consider selling the former Leicester man this summer.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, who worked with Kante at Stamford Bridge, is said to be interested in bringing the midfielder to the San Siro.

With Kante contracted to Chelsea until 2023, it may require a considerable fee from Inter to get the deal done so Giroud doesn’t need to worry about finding a new Scrabble partner just yet.