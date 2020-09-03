Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has personally spoken to Thiago

Manchester United continue to explore the opportunity to spoil Liverpool’s hopes of signing Thiago.

United are keeping a close eye on Liverpool’s progress with Thiago, who is expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Thiago is said to be Jurgen Klopp’s top target but Liverpool have yet to meet Bayern’s asking price for the Spanish midfielder, with suggestions that the Reds are waiting for Barcelona to make an official bid for Georginio Wijnaldum before they can commit to the fee set by the Bundesliga and Champions League winners.

The fact that Thiago has yet to move to Anfield did not go unnoticed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has personally reached out to the player to gauge his interest in a switch to Old Trafford.

But so far his wage – demands are too high @FAFiltvedt — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 3, 2020

According to trusted transfer journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, the primary stumbling block for the Red Devils is Thiago’s wage demands.

Finances are also the main concern for Liverpool, with Klopp noting the importance of taking into account the current climate due to Covid-19.

Klopp was non-committal on his club’s approach for Thiago when asked about the interest in the 29-year-old.

“I have no idea who will play for me next year, there is nothing to say at the moment,” Klopp told Sky Germany.

“Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player. That’s actually all there is to say. There’s nothing to say!”

Liverpool have already signed Kostas Tsimikas this summer and are unlikely to spend too much, although Thiago remains Klopp’s top target.

From a United point of view, midfield has already been strengthened with the arrival of Dutch prospect Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho remains top of Solskjaer’s wishlist.

But the fact that the Red Devils boss has made a point to personally speak to Thiago might hurry Liverpool along in the bidding process.

