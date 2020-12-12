Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes subtle dig at Romelu Lukaku in Paul Pogba defence

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Paul Pogba is focused on Manchester United amid ongoing speculation about the midfielder’s future.

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, claimed earlier this week that the Frenchman’s time at Old Trafford was ‘over’ but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that Pogba has not been affected by the disruption.

Solskjaer seemed to make reference to Romelu Lukaku when he revealed that Pogba is still eager to train with and play for United ahead of the Manchester derby.

Lukaku memorably refused to train with United in the days leading up to his Old Trafford exit but Solskjaer sees no such misconduct from Pogba, who started and scored for the Red Devils last weekend before coming on as a sub against RB Leipzig midweek.

“I think I said during the week, of course, that this is a team game and Paul is part of this team,” Solskjaer said on the eve of the derby.

“He’s very focused on contributing when he’s here. He’s got the hunger and appetite to play, and he wants to play. He wants to train, he trains.

“There’s been other players that have refused to train, refusing to play – and they’re not here any more, of course. But Paul’s not once done that.

“He’s just focused on performing when he gets a chance and that’s the good thing about Paul, that he’s got the quality but he’s also got the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig.

“He did have a positive impact so, yeah, the short answer to your question is he’s part of the squad for tomorrow.”

Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus, with some suggestions that a potential swap deal with Cristiano Ronaldo could be agreed to bring the Portuguese superstar back to United.

