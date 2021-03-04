Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why he didn’t make all three substitutions against Crystal Palace

Share and Enjoy !

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he experienced something of a substitution quandary as he watched Manchester United play out yet another 0-0 draw.

Wednesday night’s stalemate at Selhurst Park means United have now gone almost five hours without finding the net and while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Scott McTominay and Daniel James in the final 20 minutes, the Red Devils boss decided against making a third substitution.

Former United captain Gary Neville expressed surprise that Solskjaer didn’t take a risk by bringing on some youth in the form of Shola Shoretire or Amad Diallo with the visitors in desperate need of a winning goal.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer explained why he didn’t use all three substitutions and admitted that he is concerned by his side’s recent struggles in front of goal.

“We had Marcus [Rashford] out there, Mason [Greenwood] out there, Bruno [Fernandes] out there,” Solskjaer told Manchester Evening News. “Scotty came on to give us a goal thrust and almost had a chance straight away.

“We put Dan on for some pace and with those out there that’s most of our goals that we’ve had. Of course, we had Shola or Amad but which one of those five would you take off? That was my quandary in the last 10 or 15 minutes.

“But I felt in Mason, Bruno, Marcus they could get a goal. Scotty and Dan actually had a chance each when they came on.

“We’re not happy if you don’t create chances enough to win a game, of course. It’s been a week with no goals and sometimes three games sounds a lot without scoring.

“We’ve not conceded either, but a week in a season like this, sometimes you just don’t hit the form that you’ve had for many, many months, so it’s a bit of a worry, of course it is.

“But I know that the boys are giving everything. We play every three days and I know they’re giving everything they’ve got. Attitude and approach I’m very happy with, the quality we need to get back to what I know we can do.

“We just didn’t have the quality and the tempo in the passing. You can call it urgency… we started slow and it’s never nice to see the opposition to take the initiative but we got into the game and when we played with quality and tempo we did create some chances.

“But we didn’t have enough of it, we didn’t build enough pressure on the defenders or their ‘keeper to make saves.”

