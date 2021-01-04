Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold talks with six Man United players regarding departure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to speak to six Manchester United players with a view to trimming the wage bill at Old Trafford.

With the opening of the January transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged to offload a number of players who are not in his future plans as Man United boss.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer is looking at a combination of permanent and loan deals for players who are deemed surplus to requirements at United.

The report states that Solskjaer is due to hold talks with Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo regarding permanent departures in the coming days.

A loan deal is likely for full-back Brandon Williams, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time, while the futures of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James will be decided by the level of interest from other clubs.

Solskjaer has been urged to cut the Red Devils wage bill if the club is to bring in any new players in the coming transfer windows.

While United will be keeping an eye on available targets in the January transfer window, Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has made it clear that the club will be focusing primarily on the summer window when player fees aren’t quite as inflated.

“I told this forum back in April that we remained committed to strengthening the squad, while being disciplined in our spending during the pandemic,” Woodward said last month.

“I believe we’ve delivered on that, with the additions we made during the summer taking our total net spending to over €200m since summer 2019 – more than any other major European club over that period.

“We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows.”

READ NEXT – Jose Mourinho names Aston Villa as his favourite team to watch in the Premier League

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League, Transfers