Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Roy Keane’s ‘honeymoon period’ warning

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he remains close to Roy Keane after the Irishman suggested that the Manchester United manager will be under significantly more pressure this season than he was last time around.

In his assessment of United’s start to the campaign, Roy Keane warned Solskjaer that the “honeymoon period is certainly over” for his former teammate.

On Monday Night Football, Keane suggested that Solskjaer could find himself out of a job if United don’t finish in the top four and/or win a trophy in the current campaign.

“If they don’t invest in the next week then there are tough days ahead for Man United,” Keane concluded.

"There are worrying signs already" "The honeymoon period is well and truly over for Ole" Roy Keane has not been impressed with Manchester United's start to the season

Responding to Keane’s comments, Solskjaer revealed that his former captain has also contacted him personally to voice his opinions

“He does that directly to me as well!” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “I’m still very close to Roy. There’s nobody as honest as him, and he always says it how it is, how he feels.”

Keane was not alone in his concern regarding United’s lack of transfer activity as a number of other club legends have criticised the Red Devils for their struggles in the market when compared to their Premier League rivals.

Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Darren Fletcher and Patrice Evra have all weighed in on United’s transfer strategy and Solskjaer stopped short of suggesting that their input would be more valuable when done privately rather than publicly.

“Well as I said here, we have players to get results,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference. “Patrice, Rio, Gary, Fletch, they have always been welcome here to talk to me instead of… they are doing their jobs.

“It’s their jobs so we can allow them to do their jobs but we’re all wanting Man United as high as possible.

“It’s my job so that’s what I’m working with.”

