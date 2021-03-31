Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often get asks which former teammate he would like to have in his current Manchester United side and the answer never changes.

While Solskjaer has insisted that there are many players he’s played alongside whose attributes would be welcome at United nowadays, he never hesitates to name Roy Keane as the player who would make the biggest impact in the current squad at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was recently asked which member of the iconic Red Devils team of 1999 he’d most appreciate having nowadays and, again, he explained why he will always answer with “Roy Keane.”

“They were all unbelievable individuals in a fantastic team,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“There were some absolute top players there that you’d have skills and attributes from every single player. You’d want Becks’ crosses, you’d want Giggs’ dribbles, you’d want Jaap’s dominance at the back, you’d want Ronny Johnsen’s pace, you’d want Scholes’ everything.

“You’d want every one of them, to be fair, but I’ve always said it and I have to say it again that if I had to choose one player, Roy Keane.

“Everything he did – he was a leader, the way he played, the way he pushed everyone… Roy Keane.”

Keane, of course, is now a Sky Sports pundit and doesn’t shy away from criticising the current United side when he isn’t pleased with the team’s performance.

Keane does tend to avoid ridiculing Solskjaer directly, which is a common theme among pundits who played with the Norwegian.

Ex-United captain Gary Neville, like Keane, has always been vocal about the club but Solskjaer doesn’t take much of what his former teammates say to heart.

As part of a dressing room with some passionate characters in the past, Solskjaer is accustomed to hearing the likes of Keane and Neville voice their opinions.

“We listened more to Roy than to Gary, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer laughed.

“Gary was talking too much and he still does. That’s just Gary and we’ve got used to it but he’s got good opinions.

“Both of them are very vocal but if there’s one you wouldn’t go against, it’s Roy Keane.

“They know the demands of Man United and the standards that we set.

“When they get angry with us, that’s fine. That’s just their jobs.

“They’ve both been managers so they know the standards here and they know the demands of a manager.

“They know what we’re going through every single day and how successful they’ve been, they know themselves.”

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, roy keane