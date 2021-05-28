Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Roy Keane to ‘eff off’ in training ground dispute

The former Manchester United teammates remain close friends.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he annoyed Roy Keane “many times” and had been intentionally teamed up with the famously fiery Irishman as part of his mental development with United.

Solskjaer recently revealed that if he could sign any member of the iconic Red Devils team of 1999 for the current United side, it would be Keane due to the standards he set at the club.

Keane has spared Solskjaer much of the criticism that he regularly aims at certain aspects of United nowadays and it’s clear that the pair remain on friendly terms.

Solskjaer on Roy Keane

Solskjaer remembered that wasn’t always the case, however, as during their time as teammates, the Norwegian was forced to stand up to Keane in order to earn his respect.

“Me and Roy are good friends – we speak a lot. But we did have some fights, if you can call them that,” Solskjaer told Four Four Two.

“I ended up telling him to eff off, because the only way he could respect you was if you stood up for yourself.

“There was one period of four or five weeks when I was in Roy’s team every single day in training and he shouted and shouted, because he demands 100 per cent from the ones he believes in.

“So I went up to Steve McClaren and said: ‘F**king hell, Steve, I’m in the same team every day.’

“He said: ‘Oh, you’ve noticed! It’s a mental development for you to stand up for yourself against Roy. You have done, so you’ve passed’.”

Solskjaer has, on occasion, drafted Keane in to personally motivate the younger members of his squad as arguably the greatest captain in the club’s history.

After United’s Europa League final defeat earlier this week, it was suggested that Solskjaer is perhaps “too nice” to take the club forward as former Arsenal player Paul Merson claimed that Keane would not stand for what Solskjaer would.

