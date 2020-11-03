Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses Roy Keane’s criticism on Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed Roy Keane’s brutal criticism of the Manchester United squad over the weekend.

Roy Keane pulled no punches with his scathing assessment of Manchester United before, during and after the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Singling Paul Pogba out for particular criticism before kick-off, Keane grew increasingly disgusted throughout the 90 minutes at Old Trafford.

In his post-match analysis on Sky Sports, Keane expressed his frustration about the lack of leadership in the United ranks with an opinion that was swiftly disputed by former teammate Peter Schmeichel.

Keane said: “You roll your sleeves up at Man United when things aren’t going your way and that’s when leaders count. I was going to say I don’t see enough leaders, but I don’t see any leaders. It’s a real worry for United.

"Ole will lose his job working with these players – that's what is going to happen." 😳 Roy Keane gives a brutally honest assessment of #MUFC's current squad after another defeat at Old Trafford. 🚨 This is a 𝙈𝙐𝙎𝙏 watch! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4pOYe0yUHh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2020

“Ole will lose his job working with these players – that’s what is going to happen.”

The defeat to Arsenal leaves United in 15th place in the Premier League table, with just two wins out of their six league games coming in stark contrast to Solskjaer’s side’s impressive form in Europe.

With United set to travel to Turkey for a Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday evening, Solskjaer has responded to Keane’s comments, which is not the first time this season the Norwegian has had to address criticism from his former captain.

“Roy has always been outspoken. I’m very glad that I’ve got the players that I have here with us,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We’ve got different jobs. Roy’s job is to give his opinion. I always listen to Roy but we move on here with a great group of players, a strong group of players.

“I’m sure we’ll see a response.”

