Former Man United forward suggests different manager for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacement

Manchester United have reportedly already opened discussions to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Manchester Evening News, United have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino with the view of taking over at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself under increasing scrutiny for the ongoing inconsistency at United and the pressure only intensified after the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Pochettino has long-been linked with the managerial role at United and was reportedly the preference of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson after Jose Mourinho was sacked two years ago.

While Pochettino made it very clear that he was ready to return to football management during his appearance on Monday Night Football this week, former United forward Alan Brazil believes the club should be looking elsewhere.

😯 “I’d give Brendan Rodgers the job at Manchester United.” 👊 “If Ole’s to go at United I’d look no further than Brendan.” 👏 “He’s done a brilliant job at #LCFC and he is top class.” Alan Brazil says #MUFC should appoint Brendan Rodgers if Solskjaer’s sacked. pic.twitter.com/RQauv7e5bV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 5, 2020

Brazil, speaking on his talkSPORT show on Thursday morning, suggested that United would be better off trying to convince Brendan Rodgers to jump ship from Leicester.

“I’d give Brendan the job at Manchester United,” said Brazil, who played for United between 1984 and 1986. “If Ole is to go then I would look no further than Rodgers.

“He’s done a brilliant job at Leicester. Yes, he’s had money, but I don’t care, look at the table as well. He is top class.”

It has been suggested that Solskjaer will be sacked if United lose to Everton on Saturday after an abject run of form at home in the Premier League.

But the Norwegian refused to comment on his future when quizzed after his side’s latest embarrassment at the hands of Istanbul Basaksehir.

Solskjaer said: “I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it’s early on and opinions are out there all the time. You’ve got to stay strong.

“I’m employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff.”

