Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Refuses To Have David De Gea Press Conference

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn in to a press conference that focused on under-fire goalkeeper David De Gea.

Ahead of Wednesday evening’s Premier League clash with West Ham, Solskjaer would have anticipated several questions about De Gea after last weekend’s performance.

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea and De Gea made multiple errors in the match, sparking debates in the football community regarding whether or not De Gea should be dropped.

Some have suggested that United’s No. 2, Sergio Romero, ought to be played in goal for the remaining fixtures this season while others believe that Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Sheffield United, should be given the role of first-choice ‘keeper next term.

But Solskjaer would not be dragged into a conversation that might potentially pile more pressure on his Spanish stopper.

“This is not going to become a David De Gea press conference,” Solskjaer said on Tuesday morning, as transcribed by MEN.

“We’re just going to stick together. We have got two games and we are just going to focus on them. David’s mentally strong enough to know that his job is to perform in training the next day and then be ready for the games.

“That’s your job – to talk about and write about – and my job is to prepare a team for West Ham. That is what we are doing, just focusing on that one. We’re not going to talk about individuals because no one here is going to feel that we put more pressure on them.

“When you lose a game you’re hurt, you’re disappointed and you’ve just got to focus on the next thing. A defeat is not the end of the world, it was the end of the FA Cup dream and the final but now it’s business as usual and onto the next game.”

The Times reports that Henderson, who has spend the last two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane, is confident that he would be able to replace De Gea between the sticks at United next season.

And if the young English goalkeeper is not given assurances that he will be given a fighting chance to compete for the No. 1 spot, he is said to be willing to look for another loan move.