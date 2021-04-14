Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalls being ‘lambasted by Alex Ferguson’ for red card

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how his values as a manager were shaped by Alex Ferguson.

Much has been made about simulation in recent days after Solskjaer’s reaction to the incident involving Son Heung-min and Scott McTominay on Sunday.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho had a furious response to Solskjaer’s comments on Son, while the Manchester United boss was branded “embarrassing” by former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys.

Ahead of the home leg of United’s Europa League quarter-final against Granada, it was put to Solskjaer that managers who criticise simulation could leave themselves open to accusations of hypocrisy as so many teams nowadays have players who have a tendency to exaggerate contact.

Solskjaer somewhat swerved the question but insisted that he wanted his Red Devils side “to win in the right manner.”

The Norwegian recalled how Alex Ferguson reprimanded him for the red card he accepted against Newcastle in 1998, when Solskjaer denied Rob Lee a clear goalscoring opportunity for a winning goal.

“I think every manager has certain values,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference this week.

“When I got sent off against Newcastle a few years ago – many, many moons ago – I thought I did the right thing for the club and the team.

“And Sir Alex absolutely lambasted me after the game, he called me into his office, ‘we don’t win that way at Man Utd’, and I’ve lived by that ever since.

“We want to win in the right manner. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, we want to win playing by the book. I’m not saying someone else doesn’t, I’m just saying that I think every manager wants to win in a fair way.”

Solskjaer’s United welcome Granada to Old Trafford on Thursday night with a two-goal advantage for the Premier League side thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes last week.

