Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at position change for Mason Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Mason Greenwood to feature more frequently through the middle as the Manchester United forward continues to develop.

After signing a new contract that will keep Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford until 2025, the 19-year-old was enlisted to attend Wednesday afternoon’s press conference ahead of Man United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.

With only four goals so far this season, Greenwood has admitted that he has not quite been at the level that he was at last term although the English youngster is adamant that he is close to recapturing the standard that saw him find the net on 17 occasions last season.

Greenwood praised the educational impact of both manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and experienced centre-forward Edinson Cavani and refused to be drawn on a preferred position with the Red Devils.

“I feel like I’m getting back up to where I was last season,” Greenwood said, via MEN. “I’ve been here since the age of seven and it’s the place I want to be. Hopefully I can get back up to the standards I was up to last season and I’m working hard with all the coaches so hopefully I’ll be back there soon.

“I don’t mind [where I play]. I could play anywhere across the front three. I can play on the right, up front and even sometimes on the left. For me, it’s just about adapting into any position I go in. If it’s up front or on the right, I don’t really mind, really. I’ll take it as they come.”

Solskjaer was next to address the gathered media after Greenwood’s comments and the United boss outlined the positional plans for the teenager.

🗣️ @MasonGreenwood [speaking alongside Ole]: "I can play anywhere across the front three. "The right, centre or left. I don't mind and I just take it as it comes."#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/xmeUtiHcgM — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2021

Solskjaer insisted that Greenwood was far too modest when discussing where he can play and the Norwegian explained that Greenwood, who predominantly plays on the right side of a front three, will likely move into a more central position as he matures over the next couple of seasons.

“Mason was a bit shy there because he can play No.10, as well as a shadow striker,” Solskjaer said. “He can play right, centre-forward, 10 and, at a stretch, maybe on the left. We just have to give him time to find his final position.

At @ManUtd until 2025 ✍️ More of this to come from Mason Greenwood in a Manchester United shirt 🤩#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/jBFqVO1gIk — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 16, 2021

“He’s a forward who moves really well along the line at the moment at his age and at his development. Physically, sometimes you don’t want to be right up in the mix and in the middle with the big brutal centre-backs next to you. So I think we’ve found that he can play both really.

“That will be in the next year or two, if he’s going to be a No.9 or a forward or, as I said, as a shadow striker, in and around the goal. Definitely, we need him there even though his link up play and general play has improved a lot.”

