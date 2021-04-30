Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at former Man United midfielders over half-time comments

“Maybe those two should try to leave players out themselves and pick a team with balance.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer challenged two of his former teammates to pick a balanced team after half-time suggestions from Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves that the Manchester United manager should change up his midfield.

United were trailing Roma 2-1 at the break in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final but Solskjaer kept his faith in his starting XI and the decision proved wise as the Red Devils rampaged to victory.

It didn’t take long for Edinson Cavani to draw level in the second half and after the Uruguayan forward found his second of the night; Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood rounded out a remarkable 6-2 win at Old Trafford. Fernandes had opened the scoring in the first half.

Solskjaer on Scholes and Hargreaves

Solskjaer pointed out that there is still work to do to get to the Europa League final when United travel to Rome next week and when the half-time comments of Scholes and Hargreaves were put to the Norwegian after the game, he insisted that they have the easy job of critiquing managers.

“It’s easy up there thinking who should play but who should not play?” Solskjaer said on BT Sport. “That’s a very good team, it worked really good against Tottenham. Mason Greenwood should be disappointed not to be playing but it’s about the balance.

"It's easy up there thinking who should play and who should not play. "Maybe those two should try to leave players out themselves and pick a team with balance." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly justified his decisions this evening 👏 🎙 @ReshminTV #UEL pic.twitter.com/bIBibxMwgX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

“Maybe those two should try to leave players out themselves and pick a team with balance. We know we have got creative players who can create big moments and create chances. It’s about getting them up there in positions.

“Paul Pogba today was very good in that position, he’s allowed some freedom but you’ve got the foundation behind him.

“Marcus, Edinson, Bruno and Paul will create chances and it’s about taking them. The difference today is we took most of our chances.

“The character showed that they came back and didn’t lose their heads. Maybe five or 10 minutes at the end of the first half, we didn’t look great but we managed to get ourselves together.

“The two goals are junior, schoolboy errors that shouldn’t happen at this level.”

Read More About: europa league, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Owen Hargreaves, paul scholes