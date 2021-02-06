Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds after Paul Pogba’s brother issues warning about midfielder’s future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has again been forced to address Paul Pogba’s future after the midfielder’s brother warned that Manchester United risk losing him for free in 2022.

Speculation about Paul Pogba’s future at Man United has been rife ever since the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, claimed earlier this season that Pogba’s time at Old Trafford was effectively over, sparking a furious reaction from club legend Gary Neville.

Since Raiola’s remarks, Pogba has had a remarkable resurgence for the Red Devils and the 27-year-old was named United’s Player of the Month for January.

Pogba’s brother, Mathias, cast fresh doubt on the midfielder’s future earlier this week when he warned United to sell Pogba this summer if they want to avoid losing him for free next year.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated that discussions are ongoing with Pogba regarding his future, although he would not be drawn on any details of the contract negotiations.

“Our conversations remain private, of course,” Solskjaer said, via Manchester Evening News. “But Paul knows… for example, Paul is a Man United player through and through, he’s been here in two spells. He came as a kid, he’s learnt about the history of the club, the passion of the club, he wants to do the best for Man United when he’s here and I think we’ve seen that, that he really cares for his team and he’s trying to be as successful as everyone else. Our conversations have to remain private.

“Speculation about Paul is always going to be there. We’ve got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us.

“I’m just happy he’s focused and playing really well and he’s happy within himself and that’s important. You can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on.

“I think you should ask Paul what he’s done [to improve]. Because the answer is Paul has really knuckled down, he’s worked hard, he’s got his fitness, I have said this many a time, he had a bad season last season with injuries and he had Covid this season and an injury, but he really works hard and is playing in a team that plays well and he’s a big inspiration for everyone.

“He always has a big smile… well not always a big smile because in training yesterday when his team lost you can see how that affects him and he wasn’t happy! But today is a new day and he is ready to go again.”

