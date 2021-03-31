Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he refused to sign player because of his hairstyle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he once turned down the opportunity to pursue a player because he was sporting a hairstyle that the Norwegian didn’t like.

When scouting a transfer target during his time in charge of Molde, Solskjaer was turned off a player because he had his hair shaved into a mohawk.

The flashy hairstyle prompted Solskjaer to let his scout know to end the club’s interest in the player, who the now-Manchester United manager stopped short of naming.

“I actually once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room, through the tunnel and onto the pitch, he had a mohican,” Solskjaer explained on Sky Sports.

“This was when I was back in Norway and I just said to my scout, ‘No, let’s just go home. Not interested!’

“That’s the honest truth. That was a very short scouting trip.”

United midfielder Paul Pogba is no stranger to a flamboyant hairstyle while Solskjaer’s former teammate, David Beckham, made the mohican haircut popular again at the turn of the century.

Solskjaer’s managerial mentor, Sir Alex Ferguson, famously made Beckham shave off his mohawk in the Wembley dressing room.

Beckham recently offered his support to Solskjaer and insisted that the United boss is well capable of dealing with any criticism that comes his way.

“I’ve seen some of the criticism but I suppose when you are a manager of Man United when they’ve had success over the years that they’ve had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised, whether it’s the players, whether it’s the owners, whether it’s the manager,” Beckham told ESPN.

“Ole’s been in the game long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He’s very quiet, he gets on with his job, and I think he’s done an incredible job down at United.

“The results are starting to show that. Hopefully, it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well. So when the criticism comes, he’s one person that can take it.”

