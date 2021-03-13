Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named Mason Greenwood as the current Manchester United player who reminds him most of himself.

Solskjaer took part in a recent Q & A session with United supporters and the Red Devils boss answered a number of questions about his squad.

One of the most interesting questions posed to the Norwegian asked for his opinion on who he sees shades of himself in among his current crop of players.

Solskjaer said: “There’s so many things. It depends on if it’s the mentality, the attitude. Is it the technical attributes?

“I’d like to think that Mason is the one who reminds me about myself the most, as a finisher and goalscorer.

“We should have had a competition me and him to see who is the most accurate finisher.”

Solskjaer is arguably enjoying his best season as United manager, with the Red Devils in second place in the Premier League table approaching the business end of the season.

While the title looks destined to end up in the blue side of Manchester this term, Solskjaer is proud of the progress that has been made by his side.

When asked to reveal the players whose improvement has made him most proud over the campaign, four names came to Solskjaer’s mind.

“I have to say I’ve been very pleased with the whole team, that we have improved,” Solskjaer replied.

“Individuals that stand out, it’s so hard to say. I think, of course, seeing the improvement of Luke Shaw is great for us all. We know what he’s capable of.

“Bruno to continue his improvement. He came to the club and made such an impact.

“Marcus is just growing as a player and a person.

“Scott McTominay is scoring goals. I can go through every single one so it’s a difficult question for a manager to put me on the spot like this, but good question.

“I’ve been delighted with everyone’s approach and attitude. They improve in different timescales. Some improve very quickly and stay there, some steadily and I think we’ve steadily improved every one of us.”

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood, ole gunnar solskjaer